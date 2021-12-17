Bearcats basketball game Saturday canceled due to COVID
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball game Saturday against Texas Southern has been canceled, according to UC officials.
The officials say there are COVID issues within the Texas Southern program.
The Bearcats are actively working on finding a replacement team to play.
