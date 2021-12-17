Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Bearcats basketball game Saturday canceled due to COVID

The Bearcats game against Texas Southern has been canceled
The Bearcats game against Texas Southern has been canceled(AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball game Saturday against Texas Southern has been canceled, according to UC officials.

The officials say there are COVID issues within the Texas Southern program.

The Bearcats are actively working on finding a replacement team to play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

Kentucky basketball
UK to play North Carolina on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Luke Fickell named finalist for Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after...
Deadline approaching for Bearcats fans to request tickets through UC
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant returns an interception for a touchdown in the...
UC’s Coby Bryant wins award for nation’s best defensive back