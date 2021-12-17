Celebration of Lights
Brown County man charged with rape in connection to 2019 severe child abuse case

New charges have been filed against Charles Breeze, 63, in connection to a 2019 severe child...
New charges have been filed against Charles Breeze, 63, in connection to a 2019 severe child abuse case.(Brown County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - New charges have been filed against the husband of a woman accused in a 2019 case of severe child abuse in Georgetown.

On Dec. 16, 2021, 63-year-old Charles Breeze was charged with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery against a victim under the age of thirteen, according to court documents.

The offenses were all dated between Dec. of 2003 and Dec. of 2013.

These charges come just over two years after the case was originally brought to Brown County Common Pleas Court.

In 2019, both Charles and his wife, Margaret Breeze, were arrested in connection to the case of an 11-year-old girl who had been starved and beaten in a Georgetown home.

The two were individually charged with two counts of endangering children, two counts of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault.

Margaret Breeze, 49, and her husband face multiple charges in connection to a 2019 severe child...
Margaret Breeze, 49, and her husband face multiple charges in connection to a 2019 severe child abuse case.(Brown County Jail)

In January of 2020, Margaret was also charged with evidence tampering.

According to court documents, Margaret will return to court on Feb. 3, 2022.

A court date has not yet been set for Charles regarding the new charges.

