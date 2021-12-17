Caught on Cam: Grinches steal Santa Claus from Tri-State home

Celebration of Lights
‘It’s not going to affect our Christmas spirit.’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were caught on camera stealing a little bit of Christmas from one Green Township front yard.

In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul.

“He thought it flew away at first,” Emily Koester said of her husband. “He kind of looked around and said, ‘It couldn’t have gotten too far.’ Then we checked our cameras.”

Koester’s initial concerns about it being a prank turned out to be unfounded.

“They didn’t run with it,” she said. “It wasn’t like they were just strolling down the street and, ‘Oh, we’re going to take that.’”

It’s a loss for the entire Koester family.

“Our step-daughter loves it, and my husband loves Christmas, and he was just trying to be funny and brought it home one day,” she said. “I laughed, and it just stuck.”

Stuck no longer, as the Koesters are out one of their cherished Christmas traditions. But they aren’t letting those Grinches put a hitch in their holiday experience.

“It’s not going to affect our Christmas spirit,” Koester said. “It’s sad. I feel bad for them.”

As they make peace with the ploy, the Koesters are asking for their Santa Claus back.

“Just drop it back off, and we’ll forget this ever happened,” she said.

Call Green Township police at (513) 574-0007 if you recognize the thieves.

