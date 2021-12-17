Cincinnati Zoo wins Best Zoo Lights for fourth year in a row

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo’s annual light show has once again taken the No. 1 spot for Best Zoo Lights, according to USA Today.

The Zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights was named Best Zoo Lights Friday morning by USA Today’s 10Best editors.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Cincinnati has won the category.

“So much work goes into hanging 4 million lights throughout the Zoo,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Our core lighting team starts hanging in August and then it’s all-hands-on-deck leading up to opening night! I did a tree or two myself!”

Maynard says that the team adds something different each year to keep people coming back.

The Festival of Lights opened Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 9, 2022. The Zoo will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

