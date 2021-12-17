Celebration of Lights
Contest to design a wrap for Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar

The winner will be announced in mid-January.
The winner will be announced in mid-January.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bell and ArtsWave are inviting artists to submit applications to design original artwork that will be used to wrap the exterior of a Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar.

The chosen artist will receive a $2,500 grant from ArtsWave.

“As the arts connect us, so does the Cincinnati Bell Connector,” City’s Streetcar Director Travis Jeric said in a news release. “We’re excited to see the creativity of our local artists and how they reflect the theme.”

The streetcar travels a 3.6-mile route between Over-the-Rhine, Downtown and The Banks.

Online submissions for the design contest are being accepted from regional artists through Jan. 9, 2022.

The public will vote on the top three designs.

“This is an awesome opportunity for our local artists that have been hit harder than almost anyone from the pandemic,” President and CEO of ArtsWave Alecia Kintner said in the news release. “Not only will the winner be awarded a $2,500 grant, they will enjoy unparalleled exposure as their original design wraps the exterior of the streetcar and their own artwork enlivens the inside in celebration of the 2022 ArtsWave Campaign.”

The winner will be announced publicly at Music Hall during ArtsWave’s annual fundraising campaign kickoff Feb. 2, 2022.

Visit artswave.org/streetcar to apply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

