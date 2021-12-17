Celebration of Lights
Crash closes Queen City Avenue, sends 2 to hospital

Queen City Avenue is shut down at Ridgetop Way due to a crash early Friday, Cincinnati police...
Queen City Avenue is shut down at Ridgetop Way due to a crash early Friday, Cincinnati police said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Queen City Avenue is shut down at Ridgetop Way due to a crash early Friday, Cincinnati police said.

They are not sure when the road will reopen.

The crash sent two people to the hospital, police said.

It was first reported about about 5:45 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

