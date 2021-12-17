Crash closes Queen City Avenue, sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Queen City Avenue is shut down at Ridgetop Way due to a crash early Friday, Cincinnati police said.

They are not sure when the road will reopen.

The crash sent two people to the hospital, police said.

It was first reported about about 5:45 a.m.

