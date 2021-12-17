Celebration of Lights
Dog reunites with owner after surviving Kentucky tornado by hiding in wreckage

The Hopkins County Humane Society said the dog, named Rosie May, had been hiding amongst the wreckage where her home once stood.(Hopkins County Humane Society - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WAVE) - A dog surviving Kentucky’s weekend storms by hiding in rubble has been saved and reunited with her owner.

The Hopkins County Humane Society said the dog, named Rosie May, had been hiding amongst the wreckage where her home once stood.

The dog was located by the humane society’s executive director and board president found her and was able to get her to safety, according to a post on social media.

The humane society brought Rosie May back to their shelter to give her a warm bath and remove large amounts of glue from the dog’s abdomen and hind quarters.

On Thursday, Hopkins County Humane Society was able to reunite Rosie May with her owner, who had been calling daily awaiting updates on her dog’s condition.

“We are happy to announce we were able to reunite them,” the humane society’s post reads, “and honestly we don’t who was happier, Rosie May or her owner!”

The Kentucky Humane Society also posted on their social media pages reminding the community to leave animals found within the county there to have a better chance reuniting owners and their pets.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

