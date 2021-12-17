Hamilton Co. Commissioners balk at disparity in hazard pay handouts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Hamilton County employees are getting more money for working through the pandemic than others. Then there are those who aren’t getting any at all.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, according to which local governments can distribute up to $1,000 in hazard pay to essential employees directly affected by the pandemic.

That led some employees at Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services to receive the full distribution amount, while others got just a fraction—$450 in some instances.

Employees with the county’s 513 Relief Bus have received no hazard pay.

The bus provides mobile access to vaccinations and social services including food assistance and child support. It’s distributed more than $13 million to more than 4,000 Hamilton County residents.

The Board of Commissioners discussed dug into those pay disparities at their most recent meeting, where Commissioner and Board Vice President Alicia Reece called them unfair.

“We’ve got to make sure the helpers are helped, which is our workers, and we want to make sure that they have the tools that they need,” Reece said, adding that equitable distribution of hazard pay “has not been achieved.”

But according to Jeff Aluotto, county administrator, equity doesn’t necessarily factor in how the pay is supposed to be allocated.

Aluotto told the commissioners the Treasury Department sets the guidelines for who is and is not an essential worker.

According to the Treasury, essential workers are “those in critical infrastructure sectors who regularly perform in-person work, interact with others at work or physically handle items handled by others.”

Hardly a bright-line standard, but it does provide the starting point that local governments are expected to build from.

That’s what happened in Hamilton County, where department supervisors and division managers recommended to the human resources director which of their employees should qualify as essential.

The county gave the full $1,000 to those deemed essential and, according to Aluotto, $450 to everyone else.

It’s left some workers who worked through the pandemic feeling left out.

“You’re essential, but not that essential,” said one JFS employee. “You’re exposed, but not that exposed. At-risk but not at much risk.”

The risk is present. According to JFS Union Representative Mark Caddo, JFS has seen 63 cases of COVID-19 among employees.

Reece demanded to see “in writing” the message given to department supervisors and division managers about defining their essential workers.

“Obviously that needs to be reworked,” she said.

Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas noted there’s still time to rectify something she also perceives as wrong.

“We’re more than willing to take a look at job classifications or jobs where there may have been a ‘miss’ on something and look to go back and make that right,” said Aluotto.

Reece said she would like to begin looking at the qualifications used to approve employees for hazard pay as early as Jan. of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.