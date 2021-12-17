Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hamilton Co. Commissioners balk at disparity in hazard pay handouts

‘We’ve got to make sure the helpers are helped.’
By Andrea Finney
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Hamilton County employees are getting more money for working through the pandemic than others. Then there are those who aren’t getting any at all.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, according to which local governments can distribute up to $1,000 in hazard pay to essential employees directly affected by the pandemic.

That led some employees at Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services to receive the full distribution amount, while others got just a fraction—$450 in some instances.

Employees with the county’s 513 Relief Bus have received no hazard pay.

The bus provides mobile access to vaccinations and social services including food assistance and child support. It’s distributed more than $13 million to more than 4,000 Hamilton County residents.

The Board of Commissioners discussed dug into those pay disparities at their most recent meeting, where Commissioner and Board Vice President Alicia Reece called them unfair.

“We’ve got to make sure the helpers are helped, which is our workers, and we want to make sure that they have the tools that they need,” Reece said, adding that equitable distribution of hazard pay “has not been achieved.”

But according to Jeff Aluotto, county administrator, equity doesn’t necessarily factor in how the pay is supposed to be allocated.

Aluotto told the commissioners the Treasury Department sets the guidelines for who is and is not an essential worker.

According to the Treasury, essential workers are “those in critical infrastructure sectors who regularly perform in-person work, interact with others at work or physically handle items handled by others.”

Hardly a bright-line standard, but it does provide the starting point that local governments are expected to build from.

That’s what happened in Hamilton County, where department supervisors and division managers recommended to the human resources director which of their employees should qualify as essential.

The county gave the full $1,000 to those deemed essential and, according to Aluotto, $450 to everyone else.

It’s left some workers who worked through the pandemic feeling left out.

“You’re essential, but not that essential,” said one JFS employee. “You’re exposed, but not that exposed. At-risk but not at much risk.”

The risk is present. According to JFS Union Representative Mark Caddo, JFS has seen 63 cases of COVID-19 among employees.

Reece demanded to see “in writing” the message given to department supervisors and division managers about defining their essential workers.

“Obviously that needs to be reworked,” she said.

Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas noted there’s still time to rectify something she also perceives as wrong.

“We’re more than willing to take a look at job classifications or jobs where there may have been a ‘miss’ on something and look to go back and make that right,” said Aluotto.

Reece said she would like to begin looking at the qualifications used to approve employees for hazard pay as early as Jan. of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

Cincinnati police are warning people that porch pirates are finding more clever ways to steal...
Porch pirates finding new ways to steal packages
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
TT's Take: "Harlem," "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That.."
TT's Take: "Harlem," "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That.."