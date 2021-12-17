Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

Cincinnati police are warning people that porch pirates are finding more clever ways to steal...
Porch pirates finding new ways to steal packages
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyer take final swipe at fraud charges
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform