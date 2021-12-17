Celebration of Lights
NKY attorney to serve less than a year in jail for human trafficking charges

Robert Poole, 52, will be sentenced on other charges in Boone County in 2022.
Robert Poole, 52, will be sentenced on other charges in Boone County in 2022.(WXIX)
By Mike Schell and Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky attorney will spend six months in jail followed by eight years of probation for pleading guilty to human trafficking involving sex charges.

Robert Poole, 52, appeared in Kenton County court Friday for the judge to announce the sentencing.

Poole, an attorney based in Boone County, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sexual activity in October, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

He accepted the plea deal that dropped charges of rape and bribery, Cameron announced at the time.

Poole has also pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges in Boone County, court documents show.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he cannot serve additional jail time for the Boone County charges. The sentencing will run concurrently with Kenton County.

He will appear in Boone County court on Jan. 6, 2022.

The investigation into Poole followed an Erlanger police investigation into former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan.

Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

