Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Beshear to update state’s response to deadly tornadoes

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The number of people confirmed dead in last week’s tornadoes is up to 77, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The number of people missing is down to just one after more than 100 people were unaccounted for earlier this week.

The lone missing person is from Hopkins County.

“As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” said Gov. Beshear. “Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

>> How you can help Kentucky <<

As of Thursday, around 3,280 people were without power, according to Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

The National Weather Service issued its preliminary damage rating on Wednesday for one of the tornadoes.

The tornado that started in Arkansas and tracked more than 200 miles on the ground through Kentucky reached an EF4 level, the NWS determined.

The EF4 assessment covers 128 miles of that track, from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County over a 2-plus hour span from 8:56-11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The estimated peak wind speed was 190 mph.

The maximum width was a mile or more.

There were a total of 92 weather warnings issued from 8:30 p.m. Thursday into early Saturday.

A total of 96 National Weather Services warnings were issued late Friday and early Saturday.
A total of 96 National Weather Services warnings were issued late Friday and early Saturday.(WXIX)

Hours before the NWS released its findings, President Joe Biden surveyed the damage, along with Gov. Beshear.

The president announced Wednesday that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost for Kentucky’s first 30 days of emergency services.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on state's response to tornado damage
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on state's response to tornado damage
The FBI wrote in court records their investigation uncovered this image showing Paul Lee...
Father, son from Tri-State charged in U.S. Capitol breach
Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights was voted Best Zoo Lights by USA Today for the fourth...
Cincinnati Zoo wins Best Zoo Lights for fourth year in a row
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new...
More than 1K Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages