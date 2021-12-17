Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Kentucky humbled by scenes of destruction

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 returned to Dayton Thursday night after three days of assisting search and rescue operations in tornado-ravaged Kentucky.

The crew of 45 search specialists and canine teams deployed to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two of the hardest-hit communities.

Mayfield is the location of the now-infamous candle factory collapse.

Cincinnati Fire Lt. Mike Lotz has been on OTF1 for many years and says he’s seen his share of destruction—but nothing like this, he says.

“To see the patch where the storm came through, it was just like a big, wide swath that leveled everything in its path,” Lotz said Thursday.

The NWS-designated EF4 tornado, one of four to touch down last weekend, reached more than a mile in width in some areas of its track.

“As far as a tornado, the width of the damage was a lot more than we’ve seen in the past,” Lotz said.

Jim O’Connor leads OTF1. He says the team worked sun-up to sun-down.

“We had three solid of days of searching some devastating areas,” he said, “especially in terms of the geographical area and the amount of total destruction that was down there.”

Images of the destruction show streets lined by splintered trees and homes in every stage of collapse.

Sunset over Dawson Springs, KY. . 📸 @brennanmclark Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“I hope never to have to see devastation like that anywhere,” O’Connor said. “Our job is to prepare for the things we never want to happen.”

Lotz says the crew searched nearly 2,000 structures and did not find anyone dead or alive. They mainly assisted in debris clearance, a pivotal first step as the days stretch on for communities like Mayfield embarking on the aftermath of calamity.

“It was humbling,” said K9 handler Heather Ferguson. “People lost a lot.”

