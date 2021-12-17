Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter: More than 5 years
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5