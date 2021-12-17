Porch pirates finding new ways to steal packages

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are seeing an increase in packages being stolen by porch pirates and they’re warning people to be more proactive when it comes to protecting their parcels.

For instance, police recently shared a video of someone driving through Mt. Adams on Baum Street.

They went down the street twice before running up a flight of stairs to grab a package.

Another video shared on the Ring app by a homeowner in East Walnut Hills shows a man who appears to be delivering packages, but then he swipes the real packages as he walks away.

“Some of the popular things to do lately is a vehicle or person walking on foot will follow those people who are delivering packages and they’ll wait for the package to be delivered. Sometimes what we have seen is they will carry an empty box or two to the front porch and will exchange the empty box for the delivered package,” Cincinnati Police Detective Alicia Henson said.

Detective Henson says there are ways to protect your purchases including delivery alerts so you know when your package is arriving and can bring it in immediately.

She says if you are not going to be home, have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house or your place of work.

Another option is using a lockbox.

Police say catching the crime on camera and posting it on social media is only helpful as long as it’s reported.

“If you post a video, the unfortunate part is without a victim associated with a theft we can’t do anything about that,” Henson said.

Police also say they are seeing more car break-ins right now so they are reminding people to lock their doors and remove any valuables.

