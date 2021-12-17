Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game postponed until Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL officials announced Friday afternoon Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game will be postponed until Monday.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m. Monday.

<

The Browns were scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Raiders were getting ready to board the team bus Friday afternoon to head to the airport, when they received the news.

At least 20 Browns players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive for COVID-19.

The game will be shown on WOIO, Channel 19.

Below is the WOIO schedule for Monday, Dec. 20:

3PM. 19 News at 3PM

4PM. Tailgate 19 (4pm newscast will be preempted)

5PM. NFL Network game

7:30PM. The Fifth Quarter

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move to air immediately following THE LATE, LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN and CBS OVERNIGHT NEWS will be joined in progress.

