Student arrested, charged for alleged school threat at Wyoming Middle School

A student was arrested and charged after an alleged threat of violence against Wyoming Middle...
A student was arrested and charged after an alleged threat of violence against Wyoming Middle School.(Google Earth)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student is facing criminal charges after a middle school received an alleged threat of violence.

Wyoming City Schools Superintendent Tim Weber said that the threat was reported Thursday night to the Wyoming Police Department.

It was reported that a student had heard another student say they had a list and access to a gun with a plan to use it at the school, Weber said.

Police investigated the threat and made an arrest overnight. The student faces criminal charges.

“We are grateful to the family for sharing this information and to the Wyoming Police for their swift work,” Weber said. “Please continue to let your children know that the best way to respond to a scary situation is to talk about it to parents, school staff, or law enforcement, or make a report on our tip line.”

Weber added that there is no ongoing threat to school safety.

