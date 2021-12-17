Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Students arrested after drawing, note suggest imminent shooting at Warren County schools

The two students were arrested in separate instances.
The two students were arrested in separate instances.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A drawing and a note indicating possible school shootings resulted in two Warren County students being arrested.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Lebanon High School student made a drawing that gave the impression a school shooting would occur, according to court records.

The drawing, the documents claim, showed a person shooting a gun with “die” written above the image.

That student is facing a charge of making false alarms.

The second student, a 14-year-old, is facing a charge of inducing panic, court documents show.

On Thursday, the student had “written lyrics” that had a hit list of other students’ names, according to the documents. The lyrics also indicated a school shooting, the documents state.

The students’ arrest comes in the same week numerous Tri-State schools amped up police presence in the wake of alleged TikTok videos.

The TikTok video suggests students make bombs or threaten shootings at schools across the country on Friday, several schools claim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new...
More than 1K Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages
The winner will be announced in mid-January.
Contest to design a wrap for Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar
A student was arrested and charged after an alleged threat of violence against Wyoming Middle...
Student arrested, charged for alleged school threat at Wyoming Middle School
Robert Poole, 52, will be sentenced on other charges in Boone County in 2022.
NKY attorney to serve less than a year in jail for human trafficking charges