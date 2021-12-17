Students arrested after drawing, note suggest imminent shooting at Warren County schools

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A drawing and a note indicating possible school shootings resulted in two Warren County students being arrested.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Lebanon High School student made a drawing that gave the impression a school shooting would occur, according to court records.

The drawing, the documents claim, showed a person shooting a gun with “die” written above the image.

That student is facing a charge of making false alarms.

The second student, a 14-year-old, is facing a charge of inducing panic, court documents show.

On Thursday, the student had “written lyrics” that had a hit list of other students’ names, according to the documents. The lyrics also indicated a school shooting, the documents state.

The students’ arrest comes in the same week numerous Tri-State schools amped up police presence in the wake of alleged TikTok videos.

The TikTok video suggests students make bombs or threaten shootings at schools across the country on Friday, several schools claim.

