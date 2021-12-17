Tik-Tok school threats: Multiple students being ‘arrested for making statements,’ Prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent threats against schools on TikTok videos nationwide.

Law enforcement veterans like Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell and Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel are among many making it clear such behavior will not be tolerated.

In fact, Fornshell wrote on Facebook Thursday night “We are already in the process of having multiple Warren County students arrested for threatening statements and I would certainly prefer to not see that number increase.”

He urged parents to “please talk to your kids ASAP about the very serious issue of school threats. It is difficult, if not impossible, to determine at the time these statements are made whether they are simply bad “jokes” or instead credible threats.

“So when it comes to the safety of our children, our Office is always going to treat them as the latter.”

Mason City Schools will have an additional law enforcement presence on Friday after a TikTok copycat post that was deemed not to be a credible threat.

It’s not clear if that has any connection to the students being arrested.

Unfortunately, we have to continue to post this type of information periodically.￼ Parents, please talk to your kids... Posted by Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Please read the following statement from Police Chief Scott Noel regarding TikTok challenges and school safety: pic.twitter.com/yCeAojbbi1 — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) December 16, 2021

Cincinnati Public Schools and more than a dozen other Tri-State school districts sent messages to parents Thursday about the alleged threats being made nationwide.

The TikTok video suggests students make bombs or threaten shootings at schools across the country on Friday, the two schools claim.

The videos allegedly make no reference to a specific school or state, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPS officials say while this is just a “rumor,” there might be increased security at schools Friday.

The school district added this message in its letter to parents/guardians:

“Should the TikTok challenge directly impact any of our CPS schools, we will take that threat seriously and work with the CPD to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Parents, guardians, and caregivers would be notified of any concerns and impact to school immediately.”

The Monroe Police Department issued a statement on an investigation into a threat naming “MHS” as a target.

The investigators found that the initialism referenced a school in another area of Ohio, not Monroe High School, they said.

Nevertheless, it’s the first and only confirmation that an Ohio school has been implicated in the threat challenge.

In an email message, Mariemont City School officials say their parents/guardians should know no threat has been made against its schools or students.

“Our partners at the Fairfax, Mariemont and Terrace Park police departments are also aware of the situation and will continue to monitor and keep us updated on any new information.”

The message went on to encourage parents to talk to their children about letting adults know about anything they see that might threaten someone’s safety or seems suspicious.

Other schools in the Tri-State have posted similar messages, including the Blanchester district in Clinton County.

That’s where a loaded handgun was found in the locker of a 16-year-old “special needs” student at Blanchester High School on Thursday morning, Blanchester police said.

Several rounds of ammunition were in the gun, but none were “chambered,” which means the gun was not prepared to be immediately fired, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

The firearm was seized and an investigation is underway.

Police have not said if this is linked to the TikTok threats.

The student was removed from the school grounds by police but was not taken into custody, according to the chief.

The student will face school disciplinary action, Superintendent Randy Dunlap said.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy.

Please see release from Superintendent, Dr. Michael D. Sander. http://ow.ly/Lmta50HcxH7 Posted by Franklin City Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Boone County School District and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the nationwide Tik Tok Challenge... Posted by The Boone County Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The alleged threat from the TikTok videos is the latest in the wake of the deadly Nov. 30 Michigan school shooting.

There have been 11 shooting threats made at Tri-State schools since Nov. 30.

