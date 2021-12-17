CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is on the way. Midday showers will develop and become heavier this evening and overnight. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly in the 40s. Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain could be quite heavy for the homebound commute.

Some of the rain Saturday morning will be briefly heavy. Rain ends by Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to range from around three-quarters of an inch to as much as two inches in portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in near 40 degrees. That trend will hold through Wednesday with lows dipping just below the freezing mark.

