Today is a First Alert Weather Day

Rain and standing water this evening and into Saturday
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is on the way. Midday showers will develop and become heavier this evening and overnight. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly in the 40s. Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain could be quite heavy for the homebound commute.

Some of the rain Saturday morning will be briefly heavy. Rain ends by Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to range from around three-quarters of an inch to as much as two inches in portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in near 40 degrees. That trend will hold through Wednesday with lows dipping just below the freezing mark.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

