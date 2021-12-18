1 dead, multiple injured in Millvale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Millvale Saturday.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Millvale Court around 7 a.m.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say one victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officers did not identify the victims.

Cincy police: Homicide is headed to the scene here in Millvale. Shooting happened this morning on Millvale Court. I’m told there is more than one shooting victim. All are at the hospital. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/msSJCeGKNz — Alison Montoya 🇺🇸🦦 (@AlisonMontoya) December 18, 2021

The cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

