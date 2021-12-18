Celebration of Lights
1 dead, multiple injured in Millvale shooting, police say

By Alison Montoya
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Millvale Saturday.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Millvale Court around 7 a.m.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say one victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officers did not identify the victims.

The cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

