1 dead, multiple injured in Millvale shooting, police say
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Millvale Saturday.
Police say the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Millvale Court around 7 a.m.
All victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say one victim succumbed to his injuries.
Officers did not identify the victims.
The cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.
Police do not have a suspect.
Officers are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.