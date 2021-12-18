Kentucky Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. – (News Release) - Renters in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties whose homes and property were damaged by severe storms and tornadoes Dec. 10, 2021 may apply for federal assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one- or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The deadline to apply is Feb. 11, 2022.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

Primary vehicles.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical; dental; childcare; moving and storage expenses. Survivors in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Loans Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other sources.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website atdisasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877- 8339 TTY) or by emailing to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Renters may be eligible for up to $40,000 depending on their losses. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Feb. 10, 2022.

This FEMA video explains in American Sign Language (ASL) how renters may be able to get federal help after a disaster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=yAHSPK_K7tg&feature=youtu.be.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

