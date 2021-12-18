Driver dies in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is dead after a crash happened in Clinton County Saturday.

Deputies with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that Joshua Paul, 36, was driving a 2012 Cadillac Escalade around 2:50 a.m. Westbound on State Route 28 when he went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and then a utility pole.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

OSP is still investigating the crash.

