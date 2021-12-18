Omicron variant detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the finding in a tweet Friday evening.

Beshear will hold a press conference with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Steven Stack on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Ohio health officials confirmed a case of the omicron variant last weekend.

More than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases of omicron.

Early data suggest omicron spreads to some degree faster than the original virus. It could also produce milder sickness.

The White House on Wednesday insisted there was no need for a new lockdown because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus.

As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant. Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 18. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 17, 2021

