Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman
The two students were arrested in separate instances.
Students arrested after drawing, note suggest imminent shooting at Warren County schools
The Washington Post’s legal team has asked for the dismissal of the $250 million lawsuit filed...
Sandmann announces settlement with NBC
Shots were fired at police in Westwood Friday night.
Shots fired at Cincinnati police officer in Westwood

Latest News

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms
The Omicron variant has been detected in both Ohio and Kentucky.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear to speak on Omicron variant detected in Kentucky
Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced that they are full with long wait times.
Beds full, long wait times at Children’s Hospital
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021