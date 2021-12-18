Police ID victim in Millvale homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Millvale Court around 7:00 a.m. and say they found 45-year-old Geno Cunningham suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cunningham was taken to UC Medical Center, where police say he died from his injuries.

Geno Cunningham, 45, died after being shot in Millvale Saturday morning. (CPD)

According to police, an additional victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital via personal transportation with non-life-threatening injuries.

This homicide is under investigation by the CPD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

