Shots fired at Cincinnati police officer in Westwood

Police are searching for the shooter.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An unidentified suspect fired at a Cincinnati police officer in Westwood Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of McHenry Avenue.

Police are searching for the suspect.

The officer was not hit and no injuries were reported.

No word on what led to the shots being fired.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

