Dry For The Next Few Days

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today, look for decreasing clouds. Highs should reach the lower 40s.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in near 40 degrees. That trend will hold through Wednesday with lows dipping just below the freezing mark.

Our chances for a White Christmas are slim to none. Watch for the possible arrival of scattered rain showers on Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

