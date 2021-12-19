Celebration of Lights
Holiday week looks cold but dry through Friday

Cold week ahead for the Tri-State
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy and cold overnight. Sunday morning lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. No rain is expected for the second half of the weekend, but the clouds will hang around until late in the day on Sunday. Highs should reach the lower 40s.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in near 40 degrees. That trend will hold through Wednesday with lows dipping just below the freezing mark.

Our chances for a White Christmas are slim to none. Watch for the possible arrival of scattered rain showers on Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

