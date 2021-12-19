How to make Chef Bambina’s turtle cookie bars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -These delicious gooey turtle cookie bars are little bites of heaven and are super easy to make.

They are a perfect treat to serve to loved ones or even Santa.

Ingredients:

1 pre-made sugar cookie dough

8oz caramel sundae sauce

2 tbsp flour

Pecans

Dark chocolate

8x8 pan

Parchment paper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 8×8 baking pan with non stick spray.

Take 1/3 of the cookie dough and set aside in refrigerator. Press the remaining cookie dough into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Bake for 30 minutes at 325 until the crust is lightly golden brown.

Combine 8oz caramel topping and the flour in a small bowl. Mix until combined. Once the crust is done baking, spread the caramel topping over the top. Stop right before the edge.

Sprinkle butter toasted pecans on top of caramel filling( the amount is your preference). Then take the dough that was set aside and break it up then sprinkle it all over the top of the pecan caramel filling.

Return to oven and bake for 30 minutes, until the top is light golden brown.

Cool for at least an hour. Once cooled drizzle with melted dark chocolate.

Cut into bars and devour!

