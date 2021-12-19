Indiana reports first Omicron variant case

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WXIX) -The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Health officials say the specimen was collected on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program.

IDOH has not released any details regarding where it was detected in the state. They did say that the patient had been notified of the positive test.

According to Indiana health officials, the state is one of seven states with this variant of COVID-19.

Omicron was also detected in Ohio and Kentucky this month.

According to the World Health Organization, this variant was first detected on Nov. 26.

Health officials say this variant spreads more easily and faster than the Delta variant.

More than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases of Omicron, including South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The CDC says that the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to work against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from this variant.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” Health Commissioner Kris Box said. “While we are still learning about Omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit the further spread of disease.”

