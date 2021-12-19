Celebration of Lights
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim(LMPD)
By Brett Martin and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer hit by a car on I-64 died on Saturday.

Zach Cottongim was hit just after 10:00 a.m. while investigating a vehicle on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue, according to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.

An LMPD officer is dead after being hit by a car.
An LMPD officer is dead after being hit by a car.(WAVE)

During the investigation, he was struck while he was standing outside of his patrol unit. Cottongim was rushed to UofL for treatment of his injuries and underwent surgery, but he later died.

Cottongim was a father of young children and his father and wife are also members of the police department, Shields said.

“We are devastated by the loss of Officer Zach Cottongim,” a statement from LMPD said. “Today Officer Cottongim was struck by a vehicle while working on the interstate. There are no words to express how deeply the entire department feels his loss. His family has dedicated their lives to the service of this community, as his dad is an officer and his wife works as a civilian employee. Zach was an excellent police officer and human being and will be missed by us all. We have the watch brother. #LMPD”

Louisville Metro Council released the following statement regarding Cottongim’s death:

“Metro Council is praying for the LMPD officer who was seriously injured while providing assistance on I-64 Saturday morning,” they wrote. “We’re offering our love and support to the officer’s family in this overwhelming and stressful time. Metro Council is sincerely grateful for the brave men and women who protect this community every day, despite the constant risks they face.”

