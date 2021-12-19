Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother in North College Hill, court records say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill Sunday.

Court records say Tonae Farley,24, stabbed his mother Vanessa Quarles in the 8500 block of Daly Road multiple times with a knife while she was lying on her bed.

Quarles was pronounced dead at the scene, court documents read.

According to the affidavit, Farley stated to the police that he wanted a hug from them. When asked why he said, “Because I just stabbed my mother.”

It is unclear as to what led up to the stabbing.

Police are still investigating.

Court records say that Farley faces one count of murder.

