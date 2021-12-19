Celebration of Lights
NKY church collects supplies to take to Western KY tornado victims

By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky church and other organizations are collecting donations this week to send to the tornado victims in Western Kentucky.

7 Hills, along with Covenant Community Church in Madisonville, KY, and the Cajun Navy Foundation, will be delivering donated items to help with disaster relief efforts.

The team is looking to deliver the following items:

  • Space heaters
  • New blankets, bedding, and gloves
  • LED lanterns
  • Totes with lids
  • Empty gas cans
  • Non-perishable food
  • Large trash bags

The church says they will collect the donations and place them into a tractor-trailer. Once the tractor-trailer is filled, they will deliver the items.

Those donating have until Friday to drop off the items during their Christmas services.

In addition to the donated items, 7 Hills Church donated $50,000 to their disaster relief partner Convoy of Hope.

Those interested in joining the disaster relief efforts, donating, or have questions should send an email to relief@7hillschurch.tv.

7 Hills Church collects supplies to take to Western KY tornado victims
