Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore's death.(Cincinnati Crime Stoppers)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a woman who is charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore earlier this year.

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect in Greater Cincinnati. She is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, which are felonies.

In March of 2021, Lattimore was hit by a car and killed after she and her cousin tried to cross a busy stretch of Vine Street.

Prosecutors later said that Smith, the girls’ babysitter, had left them unattended to get into a vehicle on the other side of the road.

When the girls tried to cross the road to reach the vehicle, they were hit by another car, according to officials.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
1 dead, multiple injured in Millvale shooting, police say
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman
Shots were fired at police in Westwood Friday night.
Shots fired at Cincinnati police officer in Westwood
The Washington Post’s legal team has asked for the dismissal of the $250 million lawsuit filed...
Sandmann announces settlement with NBC
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide

Latest News

Left: Linda Pavey. Right: Brennan the horse.
Madeira woman raises $1.4M in past 21 years for sick, abused and old horses across the country
A man is dead after a crash occurred in Clinton County Saturday.
Driver dies in Clinton County crash
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill, police say
Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Indiana reports first Omicron variant case