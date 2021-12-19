Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a woman who is charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore earlier this year.

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect in Greater Cincinnati. She is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, which are felonies.

In March of 2021, Lattimore was hit by a car and killed after she and her cousin tried to cross a busy stretch of Vine Street.

Prosecutors later said that Smith, the girls’ babysitter, had left them unattended to get into a vehicle on the other side of the road.

When the girls tried to cross the road to reach the vehicle, they were hit by another car, according to officials.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

