Police: Teen taken to hospital after West End shooting
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the West End Saturday night.
District 1 officers responded to the 1700 block of Baymiller Street for reports of a person shot.
According to police, the victim is a 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the backside.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
