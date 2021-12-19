Police: Teen taken to hospital after West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the West End Saturday night.

District 1 officers responded to the 1700 block of Baymiller Street for reports of a person shot.

According to police, the victim is a 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the backside.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

