1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting

A shooting in East Price Hill left one person dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.
A shooting in East Price Hill left one person dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue near the BP gas station after being notified of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say that a female victim was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

A male victim was also reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

