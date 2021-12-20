1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue near the BP gas station after being notified of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers say that a female victim was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
A male victim was also reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
The identities and ages of the victims have not been released.
The shooting is under investigation.
