19 For A Cure: Story of a woman who fought breast cancer... and won

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Breast cancer is the second most lethal form of cancer among women in the U.S.

It currently affects more than one in ten women worldwide.

In December’s 19 For A Cure segment, meet Michelle Adams. A Tri-State woman who fought breast cancer and won.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.