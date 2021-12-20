Arnold’s celebrates 160th anniversary with party, specials

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arnold’s is celebrating its 160th anniversary with a party and special deals for customers.

Arnold’s has stayed in the same spot on East 8th Street since it first opened back in 1861.

The bar and grille made it through the prohibition era and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anniversary party is on Dec. 29 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The specials include $1.60 draft beers and $1.60 appetizers.

Moonshine Drive will perform live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Arnold’s will be giving away free shirts designed by local artist, Rob Warnick, to the first 50 people in the building Wednesday.

