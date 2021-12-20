Celebration of Lights
Arrest made in woman’s murder in East Price Hill

Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old woman on Monday.

Lacey Florence, 28, was killed in a double shooting in the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The suspect arrested for her murder is 20-year-old Jwan McCloud.

Florence and the other shooting victim - a male - were taken by private conveyance to Good Samaritan Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lacey Florence
Lacey Florence(Cincinnati Police Department)

The other shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

Homicide investigators said Monday no further information will be released on the surviving victim.

This remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

This is the 90th homicide of the year, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink confirmed.

That’s just two away from matching the all-time record, set last year when 92 people were killed in the Queen City.

Most of the homicides are with guns, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

