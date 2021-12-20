Bengals beat Broncos to leap back into first place

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defense stood strong as the Bengals defeated the Broncos 15-10 in Denver to leap back into the playoff picture.

The Bengals are back in first place in the AFC North with the win and currently the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs with just three games left.

Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd led all receivers with five catches, 96 yards and a touchdown.

“When our defense plays the way they do we can control the game and really play a dirty game,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “I’m really impressed with the job the defense has done.”

Your winning numbers today:#Bengals are 5-2 on the road and 6-3 in the AFC.



Now in a wildcard spot, chance to lead the division if things play out in Baltimore. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 20, 2021

The Bengals (8-6) return home to host the Ravens (8-6), who lost a third straight game, with a chance to take one step closer to winning the division.

“We’ve got (the Ravens) next week and we’ve got to take care of our business,” said Taylor. “We’ve put ourselves in position to do all the things we need to do.”

Injury notes:

* Bengals running back Joe Mixon left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Zac Taylor had no update on his status.

* Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field in the third quarter. According to the broadcast, Bridgewater was taken to a local hospital for a head injury and had full movement.

