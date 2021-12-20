Cincinnati Museum Center to hold vaccine clinic for young kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) will team with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to vaccinate young children against COVID during a free clinic at Union Terminal on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The clinic is geared to kids ages 5 to 11, but older kids and adults also may also receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at no charge. No appointment is necessary for the Dec. 29 clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to the Museum Center will be free to those vaccinated that day, and parking is free in the lots at 1301 Western Ave. In addition, Metro bus service is available to the Museum Center.

Flu shots will also be available Dec. 29 for kids and adults from medical providers with Cincinnati Children’s.

