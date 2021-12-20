Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cincinnati Museum Center to hold vaccine clinic for young kids

Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’
Cincinnati Museum Center(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) will team with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to vaccinate young children against COVID during a free clinic at Union Terminal on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The clinic is geared to kids ages 5 to 11, but older kids and adults also may also receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at no charge. No appointment is necessary for the Dec. 29 clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to the Museum Center will be free to those vaccinated that day, and parking is free in the lots at 1301 Western Ave. In addition, Metro bus service is available to the Museum Center.

Flu shots will also be available Dec. 29 for kids and adults from medical providers with Cincinnati Children’s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill, police say
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher cancels final test after TikTok video goes viral

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end...
Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise
Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Indiana reports first Omicron variant case
After the incident, he was notified by United Airlines that he is banned from all their flights...
Man faces ban from United flights after using underwear as face mask