Foster pet program gives shelter animals a home for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local animal shelter is looking for families to foster a shelter dog or cat during the holidays.

League for Animal Welfare has a program called “Home for the Holidays” for families who plan on having quiet holidays at home and can shelter a pet for a few days.

The shelter said pick-up appointments will be scheduled on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 24. Return appointments will be scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Determining factors include what pets are already in the home, how many children are in the home and their ages and if you are able and comfortable giving oral medication.

For more information visit their website or call them at 513-735-2299.

It's the MOST wonderful time of the year! HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Foster a shelter dog or cat for Christmas Eve and... Posted by League for Animal Welfare on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

