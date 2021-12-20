Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Foster pet program gives shelter animals a home for the holidays

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local animal shelter is looking for families to foster a shelter dog or cat during the holidays.

League for Animal Welfare has a program called “Home for the Holidays” for families who plan on having quiet holidays at home and can shelter a pet for a few days.

The shelter said pick-up appointments will be scheduled on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 24. Return appointments will be scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Determining factors include what pets are already in the home, how many children are in the home and their ages and if you are able and comfortable giving oral medication.

For more information visit their website or call them at 513-735-2299.

It's the MOST wonderful time of the year! HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Foster a shelter dog or cat for Christmas Eve and...

Posted by League for Animal Welfare on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill, police say
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher cancels final test after TikTok video goes viral

Latest News

Kroger's is teaming up with the American Red Cross.
Cincinnati, Dayton area Kroger stores collecting donations after deadly tornadoes
Creekwood tornado damage
How you can help Kentucky tornado victims
House in NKY shown on Catherine's Celebration of Lights
House in NKY shown on Catherine's Celebration of Lights
The zoo is lighting up newly-opened Location G.
Cincinnati Zoo creates bright spot for patients at Cincinnati Children’s