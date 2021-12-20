‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a procession from the Coroner’s office to Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road. The community lined the streets to show support.

LMPD Honor Guard ushered in the casket draped with an American flag carrying Officer Cottongim into the funeral home parlor.

”A hero’s sacrifice is forever,” says Eric Johnson, Executive Director with Supporting Heroes, an organization helping families of servicemen and women. A sacrifice officers and the community won’t forget.

”He’s being honored for his service, for all the service he’s given to the community and his life ended because of that service,” said Johnson. ”Every officer knows, there by the grace of God goes I. He was doing something officers do routinely and it cost him his life.”

Officer Cottongim died a husband, father to two boys. He followed his dad’s footsteps, becoming an officer 7 years ago.

On Saturday morning, ,Cottongim was hit, near his squad car, on I-64 West near the Mellwood Avenue exit. He spent 10 hours in surgery, but died Saturday night.

“It’s important for our community to come together no matter what,” said Kari Rainey, who serves in the National Guard and watched the procession in solidarity with her brother in arms. ”There’s only so many tomorrows, tomorrow is never promised. Unfortunately, tragedy happened.”

Johnson says, as the family faces a new challenge, moving on without Officer Cottongim, the community has an opportunity to wrap its arms around LMPD Officers and the family as they lay their brother to rest.

”Its good for his family, other officers who are going to go back out and serving in harms way,” said Johnson.

Click here to donate to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s fundraiser to help Officer Cottongim’s family.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.