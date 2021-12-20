Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community

Officer Killed in the Line of Duty taken to funeral home
Officer Killed in the Line of Duty taken to funeral home(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a procession from the Coroner’s office to Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road. The community lined the streets to show support.

LMPD Honor Guard ushered in the casket draped with an American flag carrying Officer Cottongim into the funeral home parlor.

”A hero’s sacrifice is forever,” says Eric Johnson, Executive Director with Supporting Heroes, an organization helping families of servicemen and women. A sacrifice officers and the community won’t forget.

”He’s being honored for his service, for all the service he’s given to the community and his life ended because of that service,” said Johnson. ”Every officer knows, there by the grace of God goes I. He was doing something officers do routinely and it cost him his life.”

Officer Cottongim died a husband, father to two boys. He followed his dad’s footsteps, becoming an officer 7 years ago.

On Saturday morning, ,Cottongim was hit, near his squad car, on I-64 West near the Mellwood Avenue exit. He spent 10 hours in surgery, but died Saturday night.

“It’s important for our community to come together no matter what,” said Kari Rainey, who serves in the National Guard and watched the procession in solidarity with her brother in arms. ”There’s only so many tomorrows, tomorrow is never promised. Unfortunately, tragedy happened.”

Johnson says, as the family faces a new challenge, moving on without Officer Cottongim, the community has an opportunity to wrap its arms around LMPD Officers and the family as they lay their brother to rest.

”Its good for his family, other officers who are going to go back out and serving in harms way,” said Johnson.

Click here to donate to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s fundraiser to help Officer Cottongim’s family.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill, police say
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher cancels final test after TikTok video goes viral

Latest News

A suspect is under arrest and charged with shooting at several Cincinnati police officers in...
Suspect charged with shooting at several Cincinnati police officers
A vehicle backed into a Sycamore Township home and trapped one person inside, according to the...
Vehicle backs into Sycamore Twp home, 1 trapped inside, sheriff’s office says
The shelter is offering a short-term foster program during the holidays.
Foster pet program gives shelter animals a home for the holidays
League for Animal Welfare hosts "Home for the Holidays Program"
League for Animal Welfare hosts "Home for the Holidays Program"