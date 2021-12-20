Celebration of Lights
Investigation underway after man found stabbed on Ridge Avenue

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed on Ridge...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue in Columbia Township early Monday, according to dispatchers.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue in Columbia Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The victim was in a truck with a “pretty serious stab wound to the stomach” shortly after 5:30 a.m., they confirm.

First responders relayed to dispatchers he told them he was asleep in his truck, woke up and realized he was stabbed, according to initial emergency communication reports.

He told authorities he was stabbed in the Norwood area, dispatchers confirm.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

Deputies remain on scene, and Norwood police were alerted, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

