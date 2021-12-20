Investigation underway after man found stabbed on Ridge Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue in Columbia Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The victim was in a truck with a “pretty serious stab wound to the stomach” shortly after 5:30 a.m., they confirm.

First responders relayed to dispatchers he told them he was asleep in his truck, woke up and realized he was stabbed, according to initial emergency communication reports.

He told authorities he was stabbed in the Norwood area, dispatchers confirm.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

Deputies remain on scene, and Norwood police were alerted, dispatchers say.

