13-year-old arrested after posting school shooting threat social media, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday after she made a TikTok post stating that she was going to “shoot up Liberty Junior School,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Jones adds that this was then posted to Snapchat. So a student then called 911.

Liberty Junior School was notified about the threat and then announced Monday that the school would be closed.

School Director Betsy Fuller says that the school is continuing to work with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the West Chester Police Department with the investigation.

“We are grateful to our students and families who shared information about this threat. We appreciate our families’ understanding with the last minute closure this morning. We will always make decisions that have the safety of our students and staff at the forefront,” Fuller said.

She adds that safety concerns should be reported to a school administrator, police, or through the anonymous tip line at 844-SAFEROH.

The 13-year-old is facing one count of making terroristic threats.

This is an ongoing investigation.

