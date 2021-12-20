Celebration of Lights
Milford gym hosts Christmas Eve “Gains for a Cause” fundraiser

By Lauren Artino
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Those looking to get a workout in for a cause on Christmas Eve can do so at a gym in Milford.

ProForce Sports Performance is hosting Christmas Eve Gains for a Cause for the fourth year to help raise money for the Freestore Foodbank.

Those looking to participate should register online and pay a fee of $35.

Manager of ProForce Sports Performance Meghan Hollabaugh says that on Christmas Eve, participants will be split into 10 groups and complete various Christmas-Themed Fitness activities. The winning group will get a shout-out on social media.

She adds that the $35 will be donated to the Freestore Foodbank.

This is the fourth year that the organizations have teamed up for this event. According to Hollabaugh, they had about 75 participants last year and raised $3,044.

She says that she hopes that there will be 100 participants at Friday’s event.

All participants will also receive a free t-shirt.

The event will be hosted at the ProForce Sports Performance location in Milford. It starts at 10 a.m.

