Mount Healthy City School District cancels rest of semester due to illnesses

The district announced the decision late Sunday night.
The district announced the decision late Sunday night.(WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mount Healthy City School District is canceling the rest of the semester due to a high number of illnesses, according to a Facebook post.

Late Sunday, the district posted the announcement on its Facebook page. The district did not explain what the illness going around schools was.

Mount Healthy City School District said the closure also means no final exams will take place.

“As a result of this, student exam grades for first semester will be determined by averaging first & second quarter grades together,” the Facebook post explained.

Mount Healthy City School District staff will return on Jan. 3, 2022.

Students will return on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Due to a high number of illnesses, Mt. Healthy City School District will be closed until after Christmas break. Staff...

Posted by Mt Healthy City Schools on Sunday, December 19, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

