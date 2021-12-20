Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in East Price Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police early Monday identified a 28-year-old woman as the city’s latest homicide victim.

Lacey Florence was killed in a double shooting in the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue about 2:13 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Florence and the other shooting victim - a male - were taken by private conveyance to Good Samaritan Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

Homicide investigators said Monday no further information will be released on the surviving victim.

This remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

