Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in East Price Hill double shooting

Lacey Florence
Lacey Florence(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police early Monday identified a 28-year-old woman as the city’s latest homicide victim.

Lacey Florence was killed in a double shooting in the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue about 2:13 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Florence and the other shooting victim - a male - were taken by private conveyance to Good Samaritan Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

Homicide investigators said Monday no further information will be released on the surviving victim.

This remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill, police say
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher cancels final test after TikTok video goes viral

Latest News

Walter Barton
Update: Alert canceled for 89-year-old man missing from Dayton area
Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston.
Police investigate shooting of teen in Evanston
Bourbon barrels.
KY bourbon community raises over $1.5 million to help WKY rebuild
A shooting in East Price Hill left one person dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting