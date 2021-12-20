Police investigate shooting of teen in Evanston
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston Sunday night.
Officers responded to shots fired at the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m.
According to police, the victim is 15 years old.
The details of the shooting are unclear.
This is a developing story. FOX 19 NOW is on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
