Police investigate shooting of teen in Evanston

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston.
Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston Sunday night.

Officers responded to shots fired at the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m.

According to police, the victim is 15 years old.

The details of the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. FOX 19 NOW is on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

