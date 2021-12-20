Police investigate shooting of teen in Evanston

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in Evanston Sunday night.

Officers responded to shots fired at the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m.

According to police, the victim is 15 years old.

The details of the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. FOX 19 NOW is on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

