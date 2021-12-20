Police: Mom OD’d on heroin neglected, endangered 2 small children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is under arrest after police say she overdosed on heroin and then left her two small children unattended and with access to dangerous drugs and uncapped syringes, court records show.

It happened in the 500 block of Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill on Sunday, her arrest report shows.

Felicia Heather Nicole Skidmore, 32, is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of endangering children and one count of drug possession.

She admitted to using heroin for her own personal use, Cincinnati police wrote in her criminal complaint.

It was not immediately clear who is caring for her children,

They are a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, the court records state.

Mom charged with OD'ing and leaving her 4-year-old son & 11-year-old daughter unattended within reach of heroin & uncapped syringes, Cincinnati police say

Felicia Skidmore faces a judge at

9 am Monday pic.twitter.com/3Ggeq2THZ8 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 20, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.