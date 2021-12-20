Celebration of Lights
Police: Mom OD’d on heroin neglected, endangered 2 small children

Felicia Skidmore
Felicia Skidmore(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is under arrest after police say she overdosed on heroin and then left her two small children unattended and with access to dangerous drugs and uncapped syringes, court records show.

It happened in the 500 block of Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill on Sunday, her arrest report shows.

Felicia Heather Nicole Skidmore, 32, is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of endangering children and one count of drug possession.

She admitted to using heroin for her own personal use, Cincinnati police wrote in her criminal complaint.

It was not immediately clear who is caring for her children,

They are a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, the court records state.

